Wilkes-Barre COVID-19 testing site ready to open

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A drive-thru coronavirus testing site is set up outside of the Mohegan Sun Area along Highland Park Boulevard.

Starting Monday, hundreds of tests will be administered there; all tests are reserved for symptomatic patients only.

Beginning Monday, only health care workers and first responders are eligible.

Starting Tuesday, people 65 and older also qualify for testing.

Even if a person meets the criteria, they must register online.

"Right now we are prioritizing those patients but as time goes on we may be able to relax that and test other groups of symptomatic patients and individuals," explained Dr. Rachel Levine, PA Secretary of Health.

PennDOT will implement new traffic patterns during testing hours.

In order to keep sick and potentially COVID-19 positive people from exposing others in the area, cars leaving the test site will be forced to exit the arena and drive directly onto Interstate 81 southbound.

The testing site will only be accessible to cars getting off Interstate 81 at exit 168.

Travel will also be restricted between Highland Park Boulevard and Mundy Street.

The changes will be reflected in the Waze and Google Maps navigation apps.

PennDOT officials urge people driving into the arena to check those apps for live updates; the traffic patterns are expected to last about a month.

Most people feel that having the test site at Mohegan Sun is a good idea but there are still mixed reviews about whether the traffic patterns will stop people from visiting stores in the area after visiting the test site.

"I think if you need something you're gonna stop regardless so I don't think that it's really gonna stop them from coming to the stores," said Francis Dehaut of Wilkes-Barre.

Dr. Levine was asked about other ways to register for testing for people who may not have access to the internet, at the time of her last news conference she said she wasn't sure of any alternate ways.