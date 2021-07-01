Dozens receive COVID-19 vaccine in Wilkes-Barre

Health care workers outside of hospitals are part of this phase of vaccinations.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Wilkes-Barre Health Department is administering the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations this week at Wilkes University. Health care workers outside of hospitals are part of this phase of vaccinations called 1A.

"We'll do doctors' offices, dentist's offices, eye doctors, chiropractors, clinical people, nurses, home health care. It's a wide variety of people who have a direct contact with people in the health care field," said Henry Radulski, director of the city's health department.

Don Dolfi volunteers at the Volunteers in Medicine clinic in the city and helps bring health care to people who are under-insured or uninsured. We spoke with him during a 15-minute waiting period after his shot.

"They want to see if there's any reaction, negative reaction to it, and so far, I'm OK."

A Wilkes-Barre city paramedic was on standby if that wasn't the case, but the health department tells Newswatch 16 the biggest side effect they're seeing is a sore arm, something Dolfi thought was a small price to pay.

"In my mind, given my age, etc. I felt it was well worth the risk."

Frank Whitmore delivers and installs oxygen tanks to people in the city and says he's not too worried about side effects.

"For the polio vaccine I got when I was a kid, which I don't really remember, but I'm sure it was just like this, you know, I had that big mark on my arm that's where I got the vaccination. So I don't think this is going to leave a mark. Well, maybe we'll see," he laughed.

Everyone is given information about an online symptom tracker used to study the vaccine and keep tabs on after effects.

Whitmore is optimistic about how it will affect him and hopes more people sign up to get vaccinated.

"The bottom line is, it's here, and I think everyone should get one, you know, I mean, it's only going to help your own self, and you know it's not like, like some people don't get the flu shot, but this is different I think, for some reason, I don't know why it just could be more dangerous. It seems like people are passing away for some reason.