Color Run kicks off in Wilkes-Barre

The race not only turns runners into works of art but brings them into the area's art scene.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An art initiative in Luzerne County has been preparing for its annual fundraiser for months, and on Saturday, the city's color run kicked off.

Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree emceed the event.

The 5K welcomes everyone and even turns them into works of art themselves.

It's also a way to raise funds for the area's art scene.

The Street Art Society of NEPA organizes the color run.

They say it helps make their projects possible and shines a light on art that's already on display in the area.

Organizers hope to keep the color run as an annual event in Wilkes-Barre.