Wilkes-Barre cleaning up after Hurricane Ida

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Months after remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed parts of our area, city officials are cleaning up.

For city leaders in Wilkes-Barre, they took advantage of the sunny weather to get started.

The project started in Solomon Creek, where contractors cleared the creek of logs, broken trees, and other debris.

Four other creeks that run through the city are on the clean-up agenda.

City leaders hope to have the cleanup completed well before the next storm season.