Wilkes-Barre city to suspend parking meter fees

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — To ring in the holiday season, the city of Wilkes-Barre is suspending parking meter fees until the new year.

The fee suspension will start on Friday, November 25, at 8 a.m. and continue until January 2, 2023.

That includes Union Street on North, Franklin Street on West, South Street on South, and Washington Street on East.

City officials hope suspending parking meter fees will urge residents and visitors to shop and eat at downtown businesses.