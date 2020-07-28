Man from Wilkes-Barre arrested for child porn

Investigators said Michael Lyons used an online chat forum related to the sexual abuse of children.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man from Wilkes-Barre has been arrested on charges related to child pornography.

Michael Lyons, 53, of Indian Creek Drive in Wilkes-Barre, was charged Monday with 20 counts of sexual abuse of children after a search warrant revealed child pornography on his computer devices.

Investigators were led to Lyons after he took part in online chats related to the sexual abuse of children.