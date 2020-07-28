Man from Wilkes-Barre arrested for child porn

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man from Wilkes-Barre has been arrested on charges related to child pornography.
Michael Lyons, 53, of Indian Creek Drive in Wilkes-Barre, was charged Monday with 20 counts of sexual abuse of children after a search warrant revealed child pornography on his computer devices.
Investigators were led to Lyons after he took part in online chats related to the sexual abuse of children.
Lyons told investigators he had been viewing child pornography for approximately 15 years and used online chats to talk with other people about it.