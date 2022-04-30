Wilkes-Barre Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off

The festival is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre is hosting its Cherry Blossom Festival this weekend and many are thrilled to see its return.

The event is held at Kirby Park in the city and it was packed Saturday afternoon with families taking advantage of all the rides and fun.

There was also face painting, live music, and 30 vendors at the festival all with the budding cherry trees as a beautiful backdrop.

"Bring the kids out, bring the family out, have a picnic. Sit along the pond here. We have a lot of new walkways that we put in last year. You can talk a walk all around the park now in walkways that are just put together for this occasion and our special-needs park," said Mayor George Brown, (D) Wilkes-Barre.

The festival in Wilkes-Barre continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.