Wilkes-Barre budget problems may result in cuts to services

The city is facing three tough choices when it comes to closing a funding gap in next year's budget.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Because of the pandemic, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown says the city is faced with a more than $4 million shortfall in balancing the 2021 budget. The mayor has proposed an increase in sewer and recycling fees, but can't reach an agreement with the city council, so the mayor says he will have to lay off workers, many of whom were very busy on a snowy day like today.

When faced with a multimillion-dollar deficit for Wilkes-Barre's 2021 budget, Mayor Brown says he has three options.

"One is a 30-mill tax property increase. And that's going to devastate, especially senior citizens and people that own property. Second thing is to lay off approximately 20 to 30 employees," Mayor Brown explained.

The third option would be to increase sewer and recycling fees by $50 each per year for city residents. This is an option a majority of city council says the city's population cannot afford and will not agree to.

So, Mayor Brown says he will be forced to lay off dozens of employees.

"If we do the layoff, it means I have to cut services. I don't have a lot of extra. I don't have extra employees in any of the police, fire, DPW who are city hall. I don't have extra people."

Those services would include yard waste removal, recycling, and snow removal, something residents in the city didn't like the sound of.

"If the budget is cut and they stop snow removal, I would think, with the pandemic and everything else, that everything is going to get to more of a halt so that people can't get to the stores. People can't get to their doctor's appointments and things like that, so it will definitely have a big impact on people," Carlton Garrett said.

The mayor says garbage, recycling, and snow services were in full swing on Wednesday, but that won't be the case on snow days in 2021.

"If I have to lay off DPW people, I won't have the people to send out like I did today," said the mayor.

Council has suggested making cuts and changes to the city's overtime structure, raising rental inspection fees, or approaching unions for a one-year pay freeze, but Brown says his initial plan to increase sewer and recycling fees was the fairest.

"I would hope that they can get this resolved, you know, some kind of a compromise at least, so that you know the residents aren't that affected by it," Garrett said.