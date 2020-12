The flood gates in Wilkes-Barre will close on Thursday morning in anticipation of heavy rain.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Wilkes-Barre, officials are already preparing for heavy rain.

The Solomon Creek flood gates will be closed Thursday morning at 8 a.m. along South Franklin, Regent, and Waller streets.

The Storm Tracker 16 team says rain will be heavy at times and flooding throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania is likely.

The flood gates in Wilkes-Barre will remain closed throughout the weekend.