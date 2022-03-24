Wilkes-Barre art campaign creates a 'buzz' downtown

Some busy bees have been working hard on an art campaign, putting their work on display throughout downtown using a unique canvas.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Volunteer artists in downtown Wilkes-Barre are using windows of local businesses as backdrops for their latest art campaign called "Team Beezy."

Kevin Harger-Blizzard and his team have designed 20 different storefronts with spring flowers, incorporating a bee in every display as a tribute to Wilkes-Barre.

“Our whole concept has been around bees and 'being beezy' in Wilkes Barre. We really were inspired by the city seal," Harger-Blizzard said. "It resembles a beehive and represents people working together for the greater good and that's something we've tried to embrace.”

Harger-Blizzard was inspired to put on this campaign after learning local elementary schools cut a crucial creative outlet in their classrooms.

“We found out that some local schools no longer have arts for elementary kids. So we really wanted to connect kids with the arts and try to help the local businesses at the same time,” Harger-Blizzard added.

To make more kids aware of the arts, he's brought local businesses and families together through a social media contest incorporating the painted windows.

This is a lead-up to their reveal of a new sculpture and mural on April 23 in Midtown Square.

“Leading up to the day, we are having this 'Beezy in WB’ Campaign. So if you come downtown and pose for pictures with five of our painted windows, you can it online as #BeezyinWB,” Harger-Blizzard mentioned.

His team's mission is to fill a void of the arts in early childhood education while bringing more people to downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“We have a lot of problems in the world and developing that creative side of the brain is what's going to help us become better problem solvers," said Harger-Blizzard. "So I think it's really important for kids to be exposed to the arts.”

You can participate in the social media contest anytime before the ribbon-cutting event on April 23 to win a $100 gift card to Boscovs.

