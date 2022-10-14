Wilkes-Barre Area honorary captain leads the pack

The Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack football team honored one of its most loyal fans Friday night.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — After almost twenty years, Paul Zajaczkowski it took the field as an honorary captain for the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolf Pack.

Zajaczkowski was born with down syndrome, but that never stopped him from making his way to the football field to watch his team practice.

"He was a student at Coughlin, and he lived right in the area of the Soloman facility where we practiced, so he'd always come down, and you'd see him every day. So I said to him, 'Hey Paul do you want to help us out, pick up the balls, some of the bags, be like a manager?' said Ciro Cinti, Wilkes-Barre Area Football Coach.

Zajaczkowski is now 32 years old, and Wolf Pack Head Coach Ciro Cinti says for almost two decades, he always brought a different kind of energy to the program.

"We use to have our bonfires down at the Soloman field, and the kids just loved him. They'd form a tunnel for him, he'd sprint on the field, and he's just high-fiving all the kids, and that will just always stick with me," said Cinti.

Zajaczkowski's mother, Apryll Letteer, says nothing could keep her son away from the Friday night lights.

"Like June July comes, he knows football seasons coming, ya know, so he starts getting out his tee shirts, ya know, going down the field and looking for them, and they welcome him with open arms," said Letteer.

One of those teammates is Aiden Redding, the recent Wolf Pack grad, and Zajaczkowski formed a bond taking their friendship that started on the field into the bleachers.

"I really do love this kid. Like, I don't think, I'm starting to tear up. He really does bring a lot of joy to this team and the kids here. Every time people see him, he really lightens their mood up, and he really does bring them all together. It's touching," said Redding.

Although he's not on the field that much anymore, Zajaczkowski can still be seen in the stands sporting his favorite team's gear enjoying the game he loves.