The City of Wilkes-Barre has a new budget. Homeowners will pay more in 2021.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The amended $53 million plan was passed by Wilkes-Barre City Council Tuesday night.

While there's no property tax hike, the budget ups sewer and recycling fees by $25 each.

The mayor had asked for even higher fees in his initial spending plan, but that was rejected by the council last month.