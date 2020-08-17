Wilkes athletes offer online learning help

Student athletes are looking to volunteer their time to help K-12 students with online schooling.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Between online classes and a more relaxed lacrosse practice schedule, student-athlete Delaney Lukowski says she's going to have a lot of free time this semester.

“I almost have more time in my schedule because I can plan it in smaller increments. So I don't think it's going to be terrible at all I think it will be good,” Lukowski explained.

That's why she's becoming a part of a new program at Wilkes University to help K thru 12 students with online learning.

“Youth Tutoring By Wilkes University Athletes and we're just rolling with the punches here kind of as we go,” said Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach Sarah Burkarth. “We saw a need for it because all of the local schools are starting to either go fulling online or partially online and there's a lot of concerned parents that maybe both parents work full-time and they won't be able to stay home with their kids or maybe they just need extra help because they are not one on one with that teacher and a lot of students need that."

Organizers say the program will be tailored to meet student needs and could be a combination of in-person or virtual tutoring for students of districts forced to learn from home.

“I think going to school obviously has a lot more benefits than just education. I was saying how I think this is a great opportunity to help kids still get interaction on the daily if we are going to be going to the houses and things like that, they're not just going to be sitting on a screen all day,” added Lukowski.

“We always do camps and things like that in the summer but because of COVID we were allowed to have camps, this is kind of our way to connect with those kids in the area,” said Burkarth.