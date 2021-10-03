Wilkes and King's to end joint bookstore

The two schools say once their lease is up in August they will move out of their joint bookstore in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes University and King's College have announced plans to move out of a joint bookstore in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The two schools say once their lease is up in August they will move out of the joint bookstore at Barnes and Noble on South Main Street just off Public Square.

King's and Wilkes both say they will open individual bookstores after August.

For Wilkes that will be at the university's Henry Student Center.

King's says its location will be at the former S & W Restaurant on North Main Street.