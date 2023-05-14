Wildfire shut down Route 11 in Luzerne County

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Crews battled wildfires near Route 11 in the Larksville area Sunday and early Monday.
Route 11 around East Main Street in Larksville was closed. It reopened before 8 a.m. Monday.
Fire officials say they responded to a call for a wildfire around 3 p.m. Sunday along East Main Street.
Those flames then spread to a used parts junkyard between Route 11 and the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County.
