Wildfire shut down Route 11 in Luzerne County

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Crews battled wildfires near Route 11 in the Larksville area Sunday and early Monday.

Route 11 around East Main Street in Larksville was closed. It reopened before 8 a.m. Monday.

Fire officials say they responded to a call for a wildfire around 3 p.m. Sunday along East Main Street.

Those flames then spread to a used parts junkyard between Route 11 and the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County.