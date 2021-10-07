'Wheel Life Experiences' held in Luzerne County

The event lets children explore different types of emergency vehicles.

AVOCA, Pa. — Children got to explore their favorite vehicles at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Saturday.

AVP's Wheel Life Experiences is a family-friendly event where kids got to check out planes, construction vehicles, police cars, and more.

The kids learned a little bit about all the different modes of transportation and met the men and women who protect and serve our community.

"I think it's great. It gives them a little bit of knowledge about each individual thing. It lets them hang out with the police and the fire department. It gets them out and active, especially after corona and everything - I think it's a positive thing," said Eric Skorpil of Moosic.

One attendee enjoyed a certain type of vehicle.

"The Peterbilt. Because it looks exactly like my dad's," said Kaden Skorpil of Moosic.