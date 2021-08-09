Wet opening night for Luzerne County Fair

The fair highlighting food, fun, and agriculture continues Thursday through Sunday in Luzerne county.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The annual Luzerne County Fair kicked off Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, the evening's rain got in the way of the fun.

The fairgrounds along Route 118 near Dallas opened at 4 p.m.

But just before 7 p.m. mother nature had other plans.

Rain and lightning came through the Back Mountain.

Rides had to be grounded temporarily.

