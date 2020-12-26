West Pittston spared from major flooding

The river peaked on Saturday at a little over 25 feet, sparing West Pittston from any major flooding.

One community in Luzerne County is no stranger to flooding.

Ahead of Saturday's predicted high river levels and after the week's heavy rain, West Pittston officials took extra precautions.

Officials closed Susquehanna Avenue, which runs parallel to the Susquehanna River, from Second Street to Luzerne Avenue on Friday night.

Flooding has devastated the community in West Pittston several times, including back in 2011.

The Susquehanna River peaked on Saturday at a little more than 25 feet, sparing the Garden Village from any major flooding.