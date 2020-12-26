West Pittston prepares for rising river, closes roads

The National Weather Service expects the Susquehanna River to crest at 30 feet.

As of 10:00 p.m. on Friday, the Susquehanna River sits just over 22 feet.

That's expected to change on Saturday by 1:00 p.m.

Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency officials is keeping a close eye on low-lying areas such as West Nanticoke, Plainsville, Shickshinny, and Plymouth flat.

Those areas are expected to be impacted.

With road closures across the county, officials are asking folks to not drive in flooded areas.

"When the roads are flooded turn around. Don't go through the roads. Don't go through closure. Get from point A to Point B a different way and then, of course, listen to your municipalities, listen to your local authorities," said David Elmore of the Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency.

West Pittston is being added to the areas that could see flooding.

"This is for the benefit and general welfare of the public that they listen to their municipalities. So yes, there may be a few people out there that are inconvenienced or a little upset however this is for their safety," said Elmore.

Before 8:00 p.m., crews closed Susquehanna Avenue from Second Street to Luzerne Avenue. This road will remain closed until further notice.