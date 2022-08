The virus was detected in several counties across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Most recently, it was found in Lackawanna County.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Even though there are only a few weeks of summer left, mosquitoes are still a concern.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection, there are several counties across Pennsylvania where West Nile virus has been found.

In northeastern and central Pennsylvania, that includes Luzerne, Lackawanna, Schuylkill, Monroe, and Lycoming Counties.

As of last week, one person tested positive for West Nile virus in Luzerne County.