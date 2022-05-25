West Hazleton welcomes back Weis Markets store

A fire destroyed the grocery store in December of 2021.

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — The Weis Markets store in West Hazleton has been rebuilt after flames ripped through the roof of the building last December.

At a reopening announcement ceremony, Weis President and CEO John Weis thanked the manager on duty that night for getting everyone out safely.

"His quick response, thank God, saved lives. We're very grateful to him and for keeping our customers and associates safe," said Weis.

About 30 people were in the store at the time of the fire.

"I got alerted by a PPL worker that there was a small fire on our roof. Once he alerted me, I evacuated the store," said Dylan Ponchery, the manager on duty that night.

Ponchery says everyone was out within five minutes. After that, the thanks go to the hard work of the first responders.

"I've been fighting fires for 46 years. And I can tell you this was one of the most difficult, challenging firefights I've ever been involved in," said West Hazleton Fire Chief Richard Sparks. "Firefighters don't like to turn and run from the problem. We had to do it up here on the roof that night. We had to bail off the roof, run for our lives, regroup, and then come back at it."

"It was so windy, and the smoke was so bad, you couldn't see your hand in front of you. That's what these guys were facing with this fire," said West Hazleton Mayor John Chura.

Now, from the looks of the store inside and outside, it's like nothing ever happened.

Most of the employees who worked here before the fire are back. Since the fire, they have had to commute to other locations to work.

"Now we're back here as one big team, and we're ready to roll," said Ponchery.

Loyal customers, like Pay Yachera, did the same.

"When I heard they're opening, I was like, 'OK, great. I'm so happy.' I couldn't wait five months," said Yachera.

The grand reopening of this store in West Hazleton is Thursday at 7 a.m. The first 100 customers might get something special.