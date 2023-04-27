x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

Wellness Fair held in Luzerne County

Anyone could stop by and get checked out by doctors, nurses, dentists, counselors, and other health professionals for free.
Credit: WNEP

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A free health clinic was held in Luzerne County.

The NAACP Wilkes-Barre Chapter hosted the clinic on Public Square.

Anyone could stop by and get checked out by doctors, nurses, dentists, counselors, and other health professionals for free.

Organizers say it's important to bring care to people who need it right where they are.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

See Healthwatch 16 stories on YouTube.

More Videos

In Other News

Start By Believing Rally held in Luzerne County

Before You Leave, Check This Out