Wellness Fair held in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A free health clinic was held in Luzerne County.

The NAACP Wilkes-Barre Chapter hosted the clinic on Public Square.

Anyone could stop by and get checked out by doctors, nurses, dentists, counselors, and other health professionals for free.

Organizers say it's important to bring care to people who need it right where they are.

