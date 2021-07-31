Weekend fun along the Susquehanna River with Riverfest

Riverfest concluded on Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of people came out to enjoy all the Susquehanna River has to offer on Saturday in Wilkes-Barre.

Riverfest included kayak rides, educational environment displays, food vendors, and live music.

The Riverfront Parks Committee puts on the yearly event.

There was also a paddle from Harding to Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday morning.

Organizers say they could not hold the traditional dragon boat races this year due to social distancing.

Regardless, there was fun to be at Riverfest.

"The band is nice. We just got homemade ice cream from over here, so we are about to enjoy that, and like I said, it's a nice atmosphere," said Jason Williams of Larksville.