Wedding venues hit by social distancing

ASHLEY, Pa. — While scrolling through Facebook, you may have come across a video that features wedding venues from the world, including the Grand Bank in Ashley.
"Someone from London who had posed the idea and she just reached out to the group, asking everyone if they owned a venue if you were able to go to your space and lend a roll of toilet paper to another venue across the world," said owner Ashlee Martinelli.
Martinelli says the humorous video was something she could be a part of during this time of social distancing and not feel so alone as a wedding venue owner.
"So many people, it's not just here in northeastern Pennsylvania, it's everywhere. There's so many people who are impacted by this and it was something cute that everyone banded together to do."
Martinelli says she's working with couples who are trying to figure out what to do with their weddings scheduled for this spring and summer and has even put together a program for couples struggling with the process.
"Postpone, don't cancel. Our hashtag is #savethewedding, you know #vownowcelebratesoon, all of those things. You can still celebrate your marriage but maybe have the celebration later when you can still have all of those guests."
Martinelli says businesses dependent on events are trying to be creative to make it through this difficult time but she looks forward to the day her space is Ashley can thrive again.
"It'll be really amazing to see these businesses be able to open up again but on an event industry side, how will that impact gatherings? Because more of our clients have weddings with 150 guests, so more than that and you know the question really is when will they be able to gather at that size?"
With so much uncertainty, Martinelli says she's happy to have a support system online filled with people from all over the world going through the exact same thing.