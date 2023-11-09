Flashing flooding brings abrupt halt to wedding reception in Luzerne County

Video shared with Newswatch 16 shows flood waters at the Beaumont Inn in Dallas, Pa., during a Saturday night wedding reception.

DALLAS, Pa. — Rain on your wedding day may be considered lucky, but flash flooding is a different story.

That's what happened when Leonard Creek breached its banks at the Beaumont Inn in Dallas Township on Saturday night.

Video and photos shared with Newswatch 16 by Tila Paris Angley, a singer for the band Picture Perfect, captured the moments a wedding reception was brought to an abrupt end during the severe weather.

Other photos shared by Picture Perfect Band and Magdon Music show the damage to the equipment they were forced to leave behind when the flood waters rose.