Surprise wedding parade for newlywed couple in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — During this crazy time, we have been comforted by some expressions of love one such expression happened Saturday in Luzerne County.

Lindsay and Danny Roper are one of the many couples who have had to reschedule their wedding because of the pandemic.

Their big celebration has now been pushed off to 2021. But, they didn't want to wait to become husband and wife.

So, they said their vows at home in Plains Township.

Some of their eventual wedding guests surprised the couple with a parade past the house to celebrate.

"We had almost 200 people coming so to narrow it down to this but to still have everyone come and drive-by was really amazing," said Lindsay Roper, Kingston.

The happy couple gave out cupcakes to their drive-by guests in Luzerne County.