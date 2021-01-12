Wayne's World music store helps homeless

The business in Luzerne County is collecting food and clothing from now until a benefit concert planned at the store.

DALLAS, Pa. — Take one look around Wayne's World in Dallas, and you can see what the music store specializes in.

"Guitars, more guitars, cases with guitar pedals, guitar parts, clarinet reeds and stuff like that, microphones," explained general manager Sam Cirvaolo.

But in the back, they've added something special to the store with performance practice in mind.

"My buddy Jay bought the place, who was pretty much running this place for a long time, and we decided to build a stage over there and start putting on shows. So we've been doing that for a few months now," explained Cirvaolo.

Next on the schedule is a benefit concert.

"Christmas was rolling around, so we were going to do a Christmas show anyway, and we're like, 'Well, why don't we try to give back a little while we do it?' So we're going to do a food and clothing drive to support the homeless in Wilkes-Barre," said Cirvaolo.

From now until December 17, when the concert is held, you're asked to bring in donations to be given to the homeless at a special dinner on Christmas Day.

When shoppers come in to check out the vinyl or other items at the store, they ask you to bring a nonperishable food item or some clothing.

"Clothing-wise, looking for more warm, winter-type stuff and more adult clothing than children's clothing because I don't think there's as much of a homeless children population in Wilkes-Barre," Cirvaolo said.

Anything the store collects that is not given to the homeless community on Christmas will go to food pantries and the Salvation Army.

For more information about the concert, visit this link.