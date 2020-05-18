Waymart man locked up for holding hostages during convenience store robbery

Police say the man was barricaded inside with employees, saying he had a knife and a bomb strapped to his body.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man from Waymart is locked up in Luzerne County on a long list of charges.

Police in Wilkes-Barre say Brandon Tracewski, 33, took hostages and tried to rob a mini-mart.

Cops showed up to Turkey Hill at George Avenue and North Washington Street Sunday afternoon.

Police say Tracewski was barricaded inside with employees, saying he had a knife and a bomb strapped to his body.

Officers coaxed Tracewski into surrendering. The Scranton bomb squad was called in, but no explosives were found.