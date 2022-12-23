Water Street Bridge may reopen

The future of a closed bridge in Luzerne County remains uncertain but hopeful.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Drivers in part of Luzerne County might be calling it a Christmas miracle.

The Firefighters Memorial Bridge, also known as the Water Street Bridge, that connects West Pittston to Pittston, might be able to reopen.

The bridge was shut down in August 2021 after it failed inspection.

After another inspection, the county council announced this week the bridge can reopen at a reduced weight limit until it gets replaced.

However, PennDOT must review the inspection before that can happen.

A decision on the possible reopening of the Water Street Bridge is not expected until the end of January.