WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A water main break has caused damage to a roadway affecting two businesses in Wilkes-Barre.

The break happened around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Crews are still working on repairing the damage to the main and the road.

Officials say repairs should be completed around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.