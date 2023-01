The break happened Saturday afternoon along Scott Street and East Main Street in the city.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A water main break is affecting customers in Luzerne County.

Officials with Pennsylvania American Water say the break is on a 16-inch pipe along the corner of Scott Street and East Main in the city.

Crews are working to isolate it.

About 40 customers are affected by the break in Wilkes-Barre.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.