Water main break in West Hazleton

Water was flowing onto a busy road in Luzerne County on a cold Monday evening bogging down traffic and forcing a business to close.

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — A water main burst at the intersection of Susquehanna Boulevard and Deer Run Road in West Hazleton Monday afternoon.

Water streamed down the roadway on the cold January night as Hazleton City Water Department worked to repair the break.

The crew used heavy machinery to remove rock and open up the area around the leak.

A PennDOT plow came by to salt the roadway to prevent freezing, as crews were pumping water out from beneath.

Traffic was down to one lane as repairs continued and the left turns on the Deer Run Road were blocked off.

It happened right in front of the Arby's restaurant on Susquehanna Avenue.

The business closed at 4 p.m. on Monday because of the break.

A sign on the door apologized to customers for the inconvenience.

Other businesses in the area of West Hazleton told Newswatch 16 they still had water despite the break.

Hazleton City Water Department officials did not comment on how long repairs are expected to take.