The break happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning along Main Street in the city.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A water main break is affecting those in Pittston.

Officials say homes and businesses in Pittston, Duryea, Avoca, and Hughestown are impacted with some experiencing little or no water.

Crews working to repair the break say service should be restored Saturday night.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.