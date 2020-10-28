Part of Main Street in Duryea closed due to water main break

The 200 block of Main Street is closed after a water main break

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Part of Main Street in Duryea is closed after a water main break Wednesday morning.

Pennsylvania American Water said the four-inch main is along Main Street between Stephenson Street and Major Lane.

The water company repaired the water main Tuesday night, but it broke again Wednesday morning.

Traffic is being detoured from the 200 block of Main Street to Lackwanna Avenue and Elm Street while crews fix the break.