The break was discovered around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A broken water line sent water rushing into the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Crews were called to the performing arts center around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say a line in the basement of the building burst.

The break flooded the basement. It's too early to tell the extent of the damage.

Crews will be on the scene later in the morning to clean up the mess.