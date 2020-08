One school district and college are closed Monday, Aug. 31, due to a water main break.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Officials with the Greater Nanticoke Area School District say a water main break in the borough is forcing the district to close on Monday, Aug. 31.

Luzerne County Community College is also closed. That includes the main campus and all college centers.

Fire officials have tankers coming in.

Pennsylvania American Water tells us they have not located the break yet in Nanticoke.