Water main break causes disruptions

Crews from Pennsylvania American Water say 70 homes and businesses were impacted, including nearby schools.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Water gushed from a broken water main along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township, filling the parking lot of the Parkway Shopping Plaza around 11:30 a.m.

"To be honest with you, one of our cleaners went to use the restroom and noticed that the water wasn't flushing properly," said Christa Langdon, Hanover Memorial Elementary principal.

Hanover Area Memorial Elementary and Lee Park Elementary were impacted by the break.

School administrators quickly prepared for an early dismissal.

"t was too long of a day yet for us, so our concern naturally was to make sure the students received their lunches in a timely manner and that we were able to notify parents," added Langdon.

Crews from Pennsylvania American Water were on scene all afternoon making repairs to the 24-inch main.

Several businesses closed due to no water.

Schools are hopeful they will be able to return to the classrooms after the excitement.

"It was a major disruption. You know the kids get excitable, and they want to know why they are dismissing, and others are celebrating in the hallway," Langdon said.

Repairs are still underway here on the Sans Souci Parkway and are not expected to be done until late Thursday.

Officials from Pennsylvania American Water say once service is restored, customers may still experience some discolored water.