Pennsylvania American Water trying to locate water main break in Luzerne County

Water issues continue in part of Luzerne County as crews continue to search for a leak in water lines that’s been affecting customers since Friday, Sept. 17.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water is still trying to locate a water main break impacting homes and businesses in parts of Luzerne County.

On South Market Street in Nanticoke near the fire station, Pennsylvania American Water has set up a water tank for anyone in the area who might need it.

This is one of five the company has set up.

Here are the other locations:

Weis Markets in Nanticoke

Guardian Eldercare in Nanticoke on Old Newport Street

Thomas’ Market in Shickshinny

Ken Pollock Apartments in Glen Lyon

This is because crews are still searching for the problem with the water supply in this part of Luzerne County.

Pennsylvania American says it has crews on both sides of the river, hoping to find the break.

But, so far, no luck. The utility will be shutting off water lines throughout the day to conduct tests to try and isolate the problem.

If you are affected by these tests or this ongoing issue and without water, there is some available to you at the tankers.

Newswatch 16 hopes to have more updates soon as crews continue to search for the problem.