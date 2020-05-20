Washing ambulances for EMS Appreciation Week

May 17 to May 23, 2020, is the 46th annual National EMS Week.

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There has been a big show of support for nurses and other professionals on the frontlines of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, doctors, nurses, and physician assistants at Geisinger showed their appreciation to EMS workers.

Geisinger EMS coordinators, doctors, and others were washing ambulances at the health care system's hospitals during what happens to be National EMS Workers Week.

The ambulance washes, like this one at Geisinger Wyoming Valley near Wilkes-Barre, are just one of many ways Geisinger is celebrating EMS heroes this week.

"They're the true heroes here; they take care of our patients, so it's nice that we are able to give back in some sort of way and help them out and make their lives a little bit easier during this week. And especially during this pandemic that they are working the front lines in," said physician assistant Corey Rossi.

"It's a morale booster it's nice to be recognized, people want to call us hero's, we're not hero's, we're doing our everyday job. It is a little tougher these days, it's concern about trying to keep us healthy and our families from getting ill too," said paramedic David Prohaska.