Warrior Run celebrates 125 years, one year later

Warrior Run was founded back in 1895.

WARRIOR RUN, Luzerne County — A community in Luzerne County celebrated its 125th anniversary one year late.

Neighbors gathered along Front Street in the borough for the anniversary festivities, including live music and food vendors dishing out everything from gyros to ice cream.

The 125th celebration was postponed a year because of the pandemic.

But organizers say: it's better late than never.

"It's a good time with friends, good people. Like I said, it's my first time ever. Really good time, and I'm enjoying it," said Joe Napersky of Warrior Run.