Warming up with movie night in Luzerne County

The movie night was held at Conyngham United Methodist Church Saturday night.

CONYNGHAM, Pa. — It was a good night to stay inside and watch a movie, and that's what one church in Luzerne County invited the community to do.

Conyngham United Methodist Church along Main Street hosted their first winter movie night Saturday night.

The movie nights were created to bring the community together during the cold winter.

Saturday evening's film was Disney Pixar's "Up".

"It's a fantastic movie of finding unexpected family with a wonderful happy ending. One of the reasons are having this movie night is because we believe our community is one big family and by coming together we are going to get through these tough times," said Graham Truscott, Pastor at Conyngham UMC.

The church plans to host two more winter movie nights in the coming weeks in Luzerne County.