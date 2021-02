Gittens faces charges related to homicide and assault for a shooting in March 2020.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man wanted in a deadly shooting is on his way back to Wilkes-Barre.

Investigators believe Jeremy Gittens is the man who pulled the trigger nearly a year ago.

The shooting happened on Schuyler Street in Wilkes-Barre in March of last year.

Ryan McGovern from Plains Township died from his injuries.

A second person was wounded.

U.S. Marshals tracked Gittens down in New York City shortly after the shooting.