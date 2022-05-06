Walking to benefit founder of pet rescue

The walk benefitting Rescue Pets Serving Vets was held throughout Kingston Sunday.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A fundraiser to help the founder of a pet rescue took place Sunday in Luzerne County.

Casey Shonis, founder of Rescue Pets Serving Vets based in Columbia County is battling ALS. A fundraising dog walk to support her as well as her mission to save dogs and help place them in loving homes was held throughout Kingston.

The rescue aims to rescue dogs from high kill shelters in other states, transport them to Pennsylvania, and adopt them out.

The walk is meant to raise money to keep the rescue going, and continue Casey's mission.

There were vendors, a t-shirt sale, as well as a 50/50 raffle along the one-mile walk.

"They adopt out free to veterans so all the spay-neuter vaccines are all covered so we're raising money to keep her rescue going and to adopt out all these dogs for her and keep, you know, keep her happy," said Sara Klick, organizer.

All the proceeds from the walk will go to Rescue Pets Serving Vets.