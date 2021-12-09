Walking in Wilkes-Barre for suicide prevention

More than 1,000 people walked to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's education and support programs.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — More than 1,000 people walked for a purpose in Luzerne County.

The Greater Northeast Pennsylvania Out of the Darkness Community Walk was held on Sunday at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Organizers say suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and impacts one in five American families.

But suicide can be prevented - and that's the message participants at the walk wanted to spread.

"It's wonderful to see so many people gather for such an important event! Suicide is something that people don't really talk about. It's something that we should all be very aware of because mental health is just as important as physical health," said Morgan Serpico of Ashley.