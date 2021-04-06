Walk for Hope raises money for women's shelter

You can still join in the effort to raise money for Ruth's Place in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Beds are made inside Ruth's Place, a women's shelter in Wilkes-Barre. They were empty because everyone here was getting ready for the shelter's biggest fundraiser of the year, the Walk for Hope.

"It kicked off yesterday, so today, our Ruth's Place staff and residents are doing their walk," said Co-Director for Wilkes-Barre Volunteers of America PA Crystal Kotlowski. "The walk theme this year is 'Your walk, Your way.' So we're asking participants to walk, run, jog, you know, we're just, you know, hanging out on the couch as they raise funds."

Ruth's Place is the only emergency homeless shelter serving women in Luzerne County.

"We see the benefits of this 24/7 model, and so we're, you know, we're always hitting the pavement fundraising doing what we have to do to make sure that all of our operations costs, costs are covered," explain Kotlowski.

Even if that pavement is covered in puddles.

Ladies at Ruth's place tell Newswatch 16 walking in the rain was the least they could do after everything Ruth's Place has done for them.

"They've been accepting understanding, they provided a sanctuary to so many people who need it," said Seldarine Brislin. "And if we don't get the funds we need, who knows how many people could be impacted by it."

"They don't care what color you are, what religion, you need help, and they'll try to help you," added Tammy McCauley. "And I made so many friends here, and that's the hardest part of leaving. You don't want to leave your friends behind."