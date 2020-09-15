Voting machines available for testing

Luzerne County poll workers are being trained and voters are invited to test run new voting machines that will be seen at polling across the county.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Luzerne County is preparing for another monumental election, this time voters have options.

"New law has changed in Pennsylvania. You could either do a mail-in ballot if you want to do that," said Luzerne County Manager David Pedri. "Or you can show up in person, the way you always have. If you show up in person you're going to be utilizing the new machines, new ballot marking devices with a paper trail system that's paper verified."

Right now the new voting machines are on display in the courthouse.

During select times this week, election workers can safely walk you through the process.

-The ballot will appear are a large touch screen.

-Voters will then make their selections and have opportunities to review.

-Then a ballot is printed but it is not a receipt.

-The ballot needs to be put into a tabulator in order for your vote to be counted.

"But the poll workers will ensure, and tell them don't forget to take your paper ballot to the tabulator that we have set up," explained Deputy Director of Elections Dino Ninotti.

Over the next two weeks, poll workers are being trained on these machines and voting procedures here at the Luzerne County Emergency Management building.

"They understand the importance. They know Luzerne county has a big significance in this in this election," added Ninotti. "So that's why we're going over all the instructions and the training thoroughly so they understand, and if they have any questions they can call us. If any people in the public have any questions about if they are registered to vote, or if their mail-in ballots been accepted, to call us we'll look up your name and make sure that you're registered and you're good to go for the election."

"Northeastern Pennsylvania as a whole, especially Luzerne County played a giant role in the presidential election. The November election we're expecting a huge turnout and we're expecting the same thing here in Luzerne County, we gotta be ready for it," said Pedri. "Let's see the machines, vote by mail, most importantly, people should get out there and vote, register to vote and do your part."