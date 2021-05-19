Voters say yes to loans for municipal fire departments

Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney happy for what the vote means for departments across the state.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Whether it's from up high, down low, in the heat, or the snow, for firefighters in the city of Wilkes-Barre, battling flames is never easy.

But Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney says some of that stress is now lifted thanks to people who showed up to vote during Tuesday's primary election and voted yes on a statewide referendum concerning municipal fire departments.

"It's going to allow fire chiefs to have a tool in their toolbox," said Chief Delaney. "Money is tight everywhere. Money is tight."

That new tool is access to a loan program that until this vote was only open to volunteer departments. Delaney says more than 70 percent of voters voted yes to the referendum, allowing municipal departments to be eligible for the loan program.

"About 2,400 volunteer departments were able to use this money. Currently, there's $47 million available for low-interest loan money for fire departments for equipment and infrastructure repairs to fire stations, etc.," Delaney said. "There were excess funds actually in the program that were used to balance the state budget, so the funding has been in place, and it shouldn't cost the taxpayers any additional dollars."

While some might think this takes away from volunteer departments, Delaney says writing this referendum was a joint effort with firefighters across the state with a common goal.