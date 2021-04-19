Voter registration drive held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A voter registration drive was held on Monday in Wilkes-Barre.
The NAACP Wilkes-Barre branch conducted the drive, helping residents of the city and students get registered to vote at the Wilkes University Student Center.
"So these, this little election where people don't really think it's really important. You got to remember you're electing the people that are going to be controlling what goes on in your life to justice to finance and in your everyday life for the next decade, kind of important," said Bill Browne, political action chair for the NAACP Wilkes-Barre branch.
The deadline to register to vote is May 3.
The primary election is on May 18, with contests for Luzerne County Judge, County Council, Controller, and various municipal elections.