Vote counting resumes in Luzerne County

Election officials in Luzerne County resumed the process of counting votes on Wednesday morning.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Election workers are counting the remaining mail-in ballots at Penn Place in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

As of Tuesday night, Pres. Donald Trump was leading in Luzerne county by about 30,000 votes, but there were still 31,000 mail-in ballots yet to be counted, and that is what is being counted right now. We have gotten some updated numbers, and the margin is about the same as last night.

Staff members here were counting at a rate of about 2,000 mail-in ballots an hour, but Luzerne County Manager David Pedri says he has added 12 more trained staff members to count in hopes of getting up to a rate of about 3,000 ballots an hour.

#LuzerneCounty #Pennsylvania has added 12 more staff members to count the remaining ~34,000 mail-in ballots. Officials want to have them completed tonight. Air purifiers have been added to this room for safety reasons. Many reporters from national news outlets are here too @WNEP pic.twitter.com/Nxv0GyUs1u — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) November 4, 2020

The goal is to complete the count in Luzerne County by the end of the day.