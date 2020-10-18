Volunteers spend the day cleaning up Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A group of volunteers spent their day helping to clean up their community.
The Nanticoke Conversation Club organized the cleanup in conjunction with the city.
Volunteers cleaned up the area surrounding Lower Broadway Street.
They cleared out old mattresses, litter, and other garbage.
"We need to do something as an organization and as a city and come together and clean this place up! You come across the nanticoke bridge and our conservation sign is right there 'Welcome to Nanticoke!' and then you look therough the woods a hundred yards and theres piles of trash," explained club member Josh Ruminski.
Volunteers were treated to coffee and doughnuts for their hard work.